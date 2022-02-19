Michael N. Guile: 1954-2022

TULSA - Dr. Michael N. Guile was born June 30, 1954 in New York City to Norman Leonard and Anna Marie (Oestreich) Guile. He passed from this life Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Tulsa at the age of 67.
Dr. Guile was raised in the Ridgewood neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens. He attended Christ the King Preparatory Catholic High School, received his B.A. degree in psychology from St. John University and his Ph.D. from the University of Albany.
Post-graduation, Dr. Guile served as Emeritus Professor of Psychology and Counseling at Northeastern State University from 1984 to 2009. Dr. Guile helped Northeastern State with the creation of its first Psychology Master's program, Professor of the Year honors and he received multiple citations within publications for the American Psychological Association on Behavioral Neuroscience. After his retirement, Michael moved to Tulsa.
Dr. Guile had many hobbies and interests over the years including classical music, reading, chess and photography. He was a huge sports fan for all things New York, especially the Giants and Mets. Photography was a love he shared with his father. Michael always had a camera around his neck and was ready to capture the memories. He was preceded in death by his father. Dr. Guile is survived by his mother, Anna M. Guile; his son and daughter-in-law, Justin M. and Lauren R. Guile of Tulsa, their children, Madison and Grayson Guile; his step-daughter, Jamie M. Heck of Tahlequah, her children, Ashley Amparan, Holli Amparan and Casey Rippetoe; his great grandchildren, Ezra, Atlas, Aspyn, Rumi and Onyx; his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Craig Wortman; niece, Stacey Mantjos; and great nephew, Michael Norman Ditommaso; his brother and sister-in-law, Matthew Guile and Joyce Guile; and niece, Gillian Guile. A Remembrance Service was held Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at NSU.
Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, 3821 S. Peoria, Tulsa; 918-742-5556.
