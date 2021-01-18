A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy is awake and alert, following a Monday morning hunting accident.
According to reports, Curtis Elkins was hunting when he tripped and fell. Elkins’ gun went off, shooting him in the head.
Initial reports stated he was in surgery at a hospital in Tulsa, but Sheriff Jason Chennault said Elkins had not been in surgery as of Monday afternoon.
“He was talking with Deputies Pete Broderick and James Carver, and he knew them,” said Chennault. “There’s a lot of swelling and they’re monitoring to decide what they’ll have to do.”
Chennault said the shooting occurred while Elkins was hunting in Fort Gibson.
“Our prayers are with him and his family. He was off-duty at the time, so we don’t have a lot of details,” said Chennault. "The details we’re getting came from the investigating agency and the deputies who went up to check on him. If we’re able, we’ll put more details out as they come to us.”
