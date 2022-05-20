Partly cloudy. High 87F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 3:28 am
It's that time of year again to decorate Molly Field Cemetery.
The decoration day is May 22, and an individual will be on site, taking up donations, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
