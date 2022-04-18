This week, we'll have stories on Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, the community Trash-Off, a child abuse prevention event downtown, the NSU Tree Walk, Tai Chi at the Hulbert Library, a Cherokee Nation Supreme Court exhibit, a water protection discussion at NSU, an Earth Day Garden Workshop, the audobon club, and more.
Monday, April 18:
