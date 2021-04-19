This week, we'll have stories on National Volunteer Week, tribal adoptions, nursing homes, the Tulsa Race Massacre, ADA accommodations, pot bust numbers, and the Crawfish Festival.
developing
Monday, April 19: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
COOKSON [mdash] age 73. Hull Technician Chief. Died April 9th in Little Rock, AR. Services April 17th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation April16th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Wellling
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Donald E Hoyt 88 year old Missionary transitioned April 7, 2021. Services pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- Shots exchanged between occupants of two vehicles
- Multi-county chase includes shots fired, suspect dying in crash
- BUDDING BUSINESS: Medical marijuana dispensary owners say new fees, regulations could cause some to close down
- Most marijuana violations stem from traffic stops
- UPDATED: More criminal cases fall by district wayside in wake of McGirt ruling; Cherokee Nation picks up most
- Crawfish Festival coming to a boil next weekend
- Indigenous or descendant? Culture makes difference
- POLICE BEAT 4-15-21: Alcohol continues to plague locals
- Officials report drop in COVID cases, discuss mask mandates
- SHERIFF’S BEAT 4-13-21: Paper-tagger arrested on alcohol, gun charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.