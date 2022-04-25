...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites
and becomes dangerous for recreational floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware
Counties.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from near
Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Moderate flooding of
agricultural lands may result in livestock issues. Travel around
Hanging Rock is impacted. Road access near the river is cut off to
residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge. Access to Winset
Hollow is cut off. A few cabins in the Fidler's Bend area may have
minor flooding. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous
for floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.9 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from Hanging Rock
downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs
Bridge near Eagles Bluff are impassable. Some cabins and parks may
begin to flood. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous
for floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh,
Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha and Sequoyah.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Radar estimates and surface observations indicate from 2 to 3
inches of rain have fallen over much of the watch area.
Additional showers and thunderstorms will continue through
tonight with heavy rainfall remaining possible. Localized
totals of 5 to 6 inches of rain are possible in parts of
southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas by Monday
morning. Both flash flooding and river flooding are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Monday, April 25: GOOD MORNING!
This week, we'll have stories on senior citizens' activities, My Tahlequah, the Stingrays swim team, HIC's Denim Day, spring home improvement, and of course, Red Fern Festival.
