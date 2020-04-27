This week, we plan stories on how clubs and organizations have adapted to the pandemic; businesses that are reopening, or are about to; nursing homes and elective surgeries; and the impending reopening of churches.
Monday, April 27: GOOD MORNING!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] James Myres passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 88. There will be a private family burial at Shirley Springs Cemetery in Eldon, OK.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 53. Certified Nurse's Assistant. Died Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. He will be laid to rest at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
