Some of the stories our newsroom will be working on for you are a Community Spirit feature on stuff to do at home; Everyday Heroes features on folks who are still at work as "essential" personnel; the science behind the masks; Cherokee Nation food distribution; ongoing street work; and at-home fitness.
Monday, April 6: GOOD MORNING!
PARK HILL [mdash] Thelma Meigs, 91, Died Mar. 28, 2020. She is interred at Ft.Gibson National Cemetery with her late husband Atha Meigs. Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
HULBERT [mdash] 60, Homemaker, died Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside funeral service, 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery, Hulbert. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
PARK HILL [mdash] Eleanor, better known as Ellie, died at home on March 26th, with Hospice after a brief illness. She was survived by her husband of 60 years, two daughters, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
