This week, we'll have stories on emergency operations, high-contact "touch points," the reopening of Cherokee Nation cultural sites, the anniversary of the end of World War II, and the anniversary of women getting the right to vote.
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Rosemary Ross 76 year old homemaker of Tahlequah died August 5, 2020. Services2:00 pm Monday August 10, 2020. Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Airline Mechanic. Died August 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 10:00AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 65. Truck Driver. Died August 1st Grove, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 1:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
