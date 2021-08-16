Monday, Aug. 16: GOOD EVENING!
Luke Wayne Lewis, 18 of Broken Arrow transitioned August 9, 2021. Viewing is August 17, 2021 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Sheryl L. Mast 76 year old homemaker of Peggs, Oklahoma transitioned August 13, 2021. Services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Dan Powhatan, 86 year old Air Traffic Controller of Park Hill transitioned August 13, 2021. Services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Juanita Elaine Pearson, 73 year old Registered Nurse of Tahlequah transitioned August 13, 2021. No services planned. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
LAWRENCE [mdash] Mary Barnett, age 92, daughter of Frederick and Pearl (Krise) Krohne, was born on July 27, 1929, in Elmora, PA, and passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at her home in Lawrence, KS. She graduated in 1947 from Cresson High School, Fallen Timber, PA. She later graduated fr…
