This week, we'll have stories on rural fire departments, the resumption of athletic competition, favorite dessert spots, child support awareness, local beauty salons, new businesses, the local garden club, and more!
Green Country Funeral Home P.O. Box 2048 Tahlequah, OK 74465 fax (918) 458-6325 NAME: Mother Debora Jennings AGE: 66 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: St. Basils Episcopal Church DIED: August 16, 2020 SERVICES: Pending VISITATION: NAME: Christopher Vernon Hilles AGE: 60 TOWN: Tulsa OCCUPATION: Dry…
LOCUST GROVE [mdash] age 66. Carpenter. Died August 18th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Service August 22nd at 11:00 AM at Keys Church of God. Visitation August 21st from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Muskogee man accused in rape of pre-teen
- BEAVER ACHIEVER: 'Needy' new resident at Nature Center loves to interact with humans
- SUSPENDED: NSU will be without football in 2020
- Tribe mourns passing of Cherokee National Treasure Feeling, major language contributor to language
- Pot-growing help, real Mex food among new offerings
- TPWA announces 8 percent rate increase
- From genealogy to beading, Cornsilk in next phase of life
- Admins at Briggs School taking it a day at a time
- NHS welcomes new gastroenterologist
- Convicted criminals begin filing for relief after McGirt ruling
