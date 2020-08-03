This week, we'll have stories on the City Council meeting, day care subsidies, refreshing summer drinks, the latest on the digital front, rural fire departments, and building the best burger.
Monday, Aug. 3: GOOD MORNING!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jared Samuel Whipple-Wilkerson, 20, Head Kettleman of Tahlequah died July 31, 2020. Funeral 10:00 am August 6, 2020, First Baptist Church Tahlequah. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Cheryl Walters 67 year old Social Services Supervisor Tahlequah died July 30, 2020. Memorial Service 2:00 pm Aug 6, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Leona "Kattie" Hinkle 55 year old lead shipping consultant of Park Hill died July 30, 2020. Services are 2:00 pm Aug. 4th Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Sergant First Class Bobby Hunt Blair born to Jesse and Katie (Evans) Blair on February 11, 1930 in Barber, Oklahoma and departed his life July 23, 2020 in Muskogee hospital. Bobby was 90 years old 5 months and 11 days old. Bobby was proud of his Cherokee heritage, he entere…
- Two killed, deputy hurt in crash near Moodys
- UPDATE: Two who died in crash identified
- McGirt ruling spurs dismissal filing in murder case
- Attendees, doctors say mask forum misleading
- Cherokee County reports 301 COVID-19 cases, moves to 'orange' risk zone
- Doctor tells city councilors, others masks may do more harm than good
- Man crashes vehicle in pursuit with deputies
- COLUMN: QAnon is making a big play
- Man caught with 40 lbs. of pot
- CN Child Development Center temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
