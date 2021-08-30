Here's a look at our Tuesday TDP, which features our Education pages, and will have Keri Thornton's weekend coverage of the tribute walk for those killed at the Kabul airport. And we have more.
• Keri will also talk about overdoses and how law enforcement officers and EMTs work to prevent them.
• Brian King will have his weekly Community Spirit feature.
• Grant Crawford looks at the local rental market, with your input.

Tags

Trending Video