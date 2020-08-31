This week, we expect stories on the upcoming Labor Day holiday, contact tracing, Tahlequah's BEST, fall gardening, fire departments and campus safety.
Monday, Aug. 31: GOOD MORNING!
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] A committal service for Martha Medearis who passed away on August 25, 2020 will be held 11am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Tahlequah City Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Stepp, Gladys Marie, 93, Tahlequah, retired florist, Died Aug 25. Visitation, Aug 27-28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., come and go, Green Country Funeral Home. Graveside Service, Aug. 29, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
COOKSON - Florence McGee 97 year old homemaker died August 24, 2020. Services are Pending Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
