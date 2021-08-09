This week, we'll have stories on truancy awareness, shift work for police and deputies, restaurant delivery services, nutrition trends, upcoming Cherokee games, dog breeds, and an exercise for firefighters and EMTs.
Monday, Aug. 9: GOOD MORNING!
[mdash] age 72. Nurse Practioner. Died July 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services August 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation August 7th 12:00pm until 6:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside August 11th 12:00pm Ft. Gibson Citizen's Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday, August 5th from 4:30 - 7p.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church, Muskogee. Service: Friday, August 6th at 10a.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church, Muskogee. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee.
PARK HILL [mdash] JOHN BERRY PRESLEY entered this life on April 28th, 1937, in Welling, Oklahoma and passed to his heavenly home July 29th, 2021 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. John was a long-time employee at Wal-Mart, a dedicated father and husband. He was preceded in death by his mother Geneva Wr…
- Agencies search for missing man; turns out he was having an affair
- High-profile cases listed on upcoming court docket
- Passing of virus misinformation worries doctor
- Man waiting for hospital bed helped by NHS; now discharged
- Cherokee Nation candidate files challenge on election results
- Authorities seeking pair involved in armed robbery
- OVERDUE: Tahlequah football head coach Brad Gilbert soaks in All-State experience
- Feds file 28 indictments for reservation crimes
- SHOW BOAT: VFD, GRDA airboats perform rescues, sometimes take on unwanted baggage
- State party chair pushes baseless COVID theories
