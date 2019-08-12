TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 98. Nurse Aide. Died August 10th in Tahlequah. Funeral services August 15th at 10:00 am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation August 14th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
LANCASTER [mdash] LaRue Anne Henry Miles, of Evergreen Estates in Lancaster, formerly of Bellwood Pennsylvania peacefully, passed away on August 8th, 2019 at the age of 95. LaRue was born August 24th, 1923 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Wilhemina "Minnie" Glass Henry and Harry A. …
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] VERNA CAVINESS - age 83. CNA. Died August 3rd, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services August 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Caney Cemetery. Visitation August 8th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 95. Law Enforcement Officer. Died August 2nd in Muskogee. Services August 9th at 9:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at 11:00am at Fort Gibson National. Visitation August 8th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.