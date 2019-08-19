This week, we'll have stories on suicide watches at local jails, a hearing over State Highway 51, an update on the Chicken Creek Fire Department, the annual Rock and Mineral Show, and upcoming Labor Day weekend festivities.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Graveside services for James Battenfield are 2:00 PM, August 16, 2019, at the Double Springs Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. James Carlon Battenfield was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 22, 1947, to Tony Harold and Hattie Lee (Burnett) Battenfield…
