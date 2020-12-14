This week, we'll have stories on fun Christmas activities for quarantining families, holiday cookies and candies, school COVID updates, how to recall elected officials, Christmas lights displays, and tax write-offs.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 53. Tool Manager. Died December 4th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services December 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation December 13th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
MANNFORD [mdash] age 83. Foreman. Died December 8th in Mannford, OK. Graveside Services December 14th at 10:00am at Parris Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation December 13th from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Billie Eugene Taylor, 91, feed mill operator of Tahlequah died Dec 6, 2020. Graveside service 2:00 pm December 11, 2020, Tahlequah City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- Man dead on bypass fell from vehicle, was run over
- UPDATE: Driver who struck man in roadway arrested
- Seventh-grader purportedly threatens shooting if Biden won, singles out homosexuals
- Police chief says opponent not qualified to run
- Woman says Hulbert chief, lawyer intimidated her
- OSBI investigating official for sexual assault
- City to buy Shawnee Street Theater property
- Syphilis cases continue to rise in state, county
- Races materialize for police chief, Ward 2 councilor
- Three to vie for city posts; one school board race turns up
