...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills of 20
to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central,
northeast and southeast Oklahoma.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to near 40
mph are forecast within the watch area Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
developing
Monday, Dec. 19: GOOD EVENING!
Here we go with the Tuesday TDP, which has our Education pages plus these stories and more:
• Keri Gordon checked out Shop With a Cop.
• Lee Guthrie attended a cooking class at the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.