This week, we'll have stories on Christmas memories, the Tahlequah Hiking Group, last-minute shopping, neighborhood lights displays, the process for recalling elected officials, and more!
Monday, Dec. 21: GOOD MORNING!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 37. Laborer. Died December 11th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services December 21st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation December 18th from 12:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
FORT SMITH [mdash] age 67. Died December 16th in Fort Smith, AR. Funeral Services December 21st at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill, OK.
CLAREMORE [mdash] age 72. Hair Dresser. Died December 11th in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services December 18th at 2:00pm at Moody Cemetery. Visitation December 17th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WELLING [mdash] age 75. Caretaker. Died December 10th in Fayetteville, AR. Graveside Services December 10th 10:00am at Barber Cemetery. Visitation December 15th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Hulbert police chief suspended after allegations
- Smith deemed ineligible; King to remain police chief
- Meeting to decide fate of embattled chief
- UKB chief faces impeachment charges again
- Cacy drops out of council race, cites assault on character
- Teenager 'out of control,' arrested on several charges
- Man dead on bypass fell from vehicle, was run over
- CN takes steps to move forward on McGirt issues
- COLUMN: A fruit medley? Trump can still win
- The Frontier: Coronavirus vaccine rollout continues in Oklahoma, as initial doses are distributed across the state
