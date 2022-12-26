On Christmas, when our office was closed, a pipe in the ceiling back in the press room apparently burst and flooded the entire building. We no longer have a press, so that part of the building isn't used, but when our distribution clerk came in to check on things, he found the mess. The fire department turned off the water, and we had to have our servers turned off by our IT department. The damages haven't yet been fully assessed and we're unsure exactly what will happen in the next few days, but it's possible that some subscribers won't get their print editions Thursday. Wednesday's paper is digital only, and if we can't get our servers up (and particularly the computer used to dummy the paper), the e-edition might pose problems as well. We do not want to risk the health or safety of our employees by sending them into the office while there is still water on the floor, but we are working as quickly as we can to come up with a solution. We'll be bringing in a cleanup and plumbing crew, and our staff will continue to produce news, and it will be available on our website, as usual. Please be patient with us. We understand that's a tall order, especially since there were major problems with our digital edition on Saturday, and several people complained. It took several hours to remedy that problem. We understand the frustration, but that situation was out of our control, and so is this one. Please be assured we value your patronage and will do everything in our power to fulfill our obligation to our community. (The reason there is a dearth of new copy on the website today, by the way, is because the material in the Tuesday edition is locked up in our servers. We will get that on our website as soon as we can tomorrow morning.)
breaking
Monday, Dec. 26: AN URGENT MESSAGE TO OUR READERS AND ADVERTISERS
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Tahlequah athletics announces HOF banquet; seven to be inducted
- TURNING THE PAGE: Relationships best part of job for coach, PE teacher
- SPORTS SUNSET: Pettus' long career nearing completion
- POLICE BEAT 12-20-22: Norris Park bathroom site of another problem
- POLICE BEAT 12-21-22: Man found facedown, arrested for vagrancy
- GOSS WITH GLOSS: Keys athletic director gives all for kids
- DAILY LOG 12-20-22
- POLICE BEAT 12-22-22: Alleged drunken driver blows through red light
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: Open meeting violations led to arrests of four Billings school board members
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: Oklahoma Watch sues Tulsa seeking details of woman arrested during bipolar episode
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.