This week, we'll have stories on after-holiday gift returns and sales, suicide prevention, casino carpet collectors, free rides for New Year's Eve, Cherokee Nation dispatch, sanitation department challenges, computer security, and a wrap-up of courts, crime and local government news for 2022.
Monday, Dec. 26: GOOD MORNING!
