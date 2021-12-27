This week, we expected to have stories on Personal Self-Defense Month, jake braking, the mask mandate removal at schools, New Year's Eve events and resolutions, payroll taxes, winter skin care, favorite sparkling wines, the omicron virus, and hunting and fishing.
Monday, Dec. 27: GOOD MORNING!
Obituaries
[mdash] William McNeil Roberts, 64, year old laborer of Tahlequah transitioned December 21, 2021. Memorial by family December 30, 2021, 11:00 am, Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Linda Lee Reese was born October 26, 1939, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Ralph S. Folmar and Mary E. Green. At an early age, she was adopted by her maternal grandmother, Mimi, and raised by Mimi, her maternal great grandmother Anna, and her maternal un…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Funeral Services for James Dandridge, 77 of Tahlequah will be 10:00 am in the Green Country Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Officiating will be JD Rozell. Serving as Pall Bearers are Derek Dandridge, Chad Dandridge, RJ Dandridge, Adam Wood, Kaleb Dandri…
[mdash] Linda Lee Reese, 82, NSU Professor and resident of Tahlequah, transitioned December 16, 2021. No services at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Troy Lee Freeman, 82, resident of Tahlequah, Oklahoma transitioned on December 11, 2021. Funeral service is December 15, 2021, 10:00 am, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- DRAGGING DOWNING: Locals say 'cruising' noise excessive; officials concerned with safety issues
- Illinois River public access flap brings half dozen groups to loggerheads
- GRDA: Solution will be found for river access flap
- COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Chef returns home to help his tribe, the UKB
- Parts of Oklahoma to have warmest Christmas on record
- Two women killed in crash near Stilwell
- Commissioner: County fair in '22 will be held at new 'top-notch' facility
- The Frontier: As Gov. Kevin Stitt fights with Oklahoma tribes over the McGirt decision, his brother is using the ruling to try to get out of a speeding ticket
- Chief Chat: Non-renewal of hunting, fishing compacts shortsighted move
- Cherokee Nation names top eight Native businesses
