The Tuesday Daily Press will feature Education news and the following and more:
• Grant Crawford finds out what's happening for New Year's Eve.
• Renee Fite hears some New Year's resolutions.
• Keri Thornton has updates on traffic patrols.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: December 28, 2020 @ 7:16 pm
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70. Auto Mechanic. Died December 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services December 29th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Keener Cemetery. Visitation December 28th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Graveside services for David Glynn Hullinger, 67 of Tulsa are 2:00 pm, December 29, 2020, in the Tahlequah City Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com. David Glynn Hullinger was born in Tahlequah, Oklaho…
