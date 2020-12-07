Monday, Dec. 7: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Dr. Myrna Morene Adcock Hammons was born September 26, 1936 in Cherokee County, OK and died December 4, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. She is the daughter of Jeff and Ruby Adcock and the sister of six siblings: Burneice Garman, Faye Learned, Dennis & Wayne Adcock, Carol Lamberson and Genell Cope…
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 77. Iron Worker. Died November 23rd in Muskogee, OK. Funeral Services December 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation December 8th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 81. Warehouse worker. Died November 30th in Vinita, OK. Graveside Services December 9th at 1:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Catherine Louene (Carter) Scarsdale went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday December 4th, 2020, having reached the age of 83 years. She was a lifelong Methodist and member of the First United Methodist Church. Louene was born August 25, 1937 in Tupelo, OK to Arthur Mc…
