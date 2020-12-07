This week, we'll have stories on the Tahlequah Christmas parade, the Cookie Stroll, NSU's Lights On, seasonal cocktails, cooking quail, Christmas crafts, and more!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 90. Pastry Baker. Died November 27th. Funeral Services December 7th at 10:00am at Park Hill Baptist Church. Burial at Cookson Proctor Cemetery. Visitation December 6th from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 68. Actor. Died November 26th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services were held December 4th at Reed-Culver Chapel. He was laid to rest at Tyler Springs Cemetery in Stilwell, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Customer Service Representative. Died November 25th in Fayetteville, AR. Memorial Services December 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Claims dismissal against TPD officers reversed
- Sentence for local woman's killer 'expired'
- DEMONSTRATORS DEFENDED: 'Rain or shine,' kneel at noon group continues effort
- Warrant issued for man accused of sex with teenage girl
- Local businesses urged to take part in '20 Christmas 'reverse parade'
- Banker views retirement as bend in the road
- Local school COVID procedures vary widely
- Christmas festivities still active, despite pandemic
- Hulbert looking for a turnaround under head coach Joseph McClure
- FULL COMMAND: Lady Tigers blast Skiatook, pack a punch in season opener
