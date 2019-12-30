COOKSON [mdash] Wesley Bradford, son of Thomas Jefferson and Nellie Valentine (Thornton) Bradford, was born on August 29, 1935 in Proctor, Oklahoma and passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma at 84 years of age. He grew up …
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Eddie Ray Cochran was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Sept. 12, 1958, to Rebecca and Charlie Cochran. He passed away at his home Dec. 8, 2019, at the age of 61. Eddie was a member of Elm Tree Baptist Church. He enjoyed restoring old cars and watching westerns. Eddie was pre…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.