TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 74. Homemaker. Died Monday, November 25th, 2019 in Muskogee, OK. Funeral services Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Swimmer Cemetery.
MUSKOGEE[mdash] Lonnie Ray Neel was born in Moody, Oklahoma, to Alvin and Leona (Hodge) Neel on March 7, 1943. He went to be home with our Lord on Nov. 23, 2019, from the Jack C. Montgomery VA Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma, at the age of 76 years, 8 months, and 16 days. Lonzo, as some called …
