TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 43. Homemaker. Died December 8th, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services December 16th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation December 13th, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PRYOR [mdash] age 63. Med Tech. Died December 8th, 2019 in Pryor, OK. Services December 13th at 10:00 AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation December 12th from 1:00-6:00 PM at Reed- Culver
