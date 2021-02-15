This week, weather permitting, we'll have stories on the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show, Black History Month events at NSU, the Saline Courthouse, roller hockey, herd immunity, and wood stoves.
Monday, Feb. 15: GOOD MORNING!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Hsiang-Yun "James" Wu, 85, retired restaurant owner, of Tahlequah, transitioned February 8, 2021 services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 60. WW Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services February 19th at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 18th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] David Grover Morris, 69, custodian, of Tahlequah. transitioned February 7, 2021. Services 1:00 pm February 13, 202,1 Only Way Baptist Churchy, Stroud, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT [mdash] Lura J. Cox, 90, Oklahoma State Employee transitioned February 8, 2021. Visitation February 11, 2021 9 am - 8 pm Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
