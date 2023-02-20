This week, we'll have stories on a cooking class, Fat Tuesday, birding, spring fashion, a Harold Aldridge speech at NSU, how sales tax collections work, an art event, Red Fern, a wrapup of the livestock show, and a story on the narrowing field of presidential candidates.
