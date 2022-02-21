developing
Monday, Feb. 21: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Our Tuesday TDP, both digital and print, will feature a couple of Education pages, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton examines private security firms and what they do.
• Brian King wraps up his two-part series on school PTO groups.
• Grant Crawford looks at election board precinct officials.
Obituaries
[mdash] JANICE LOU WINLOCK - age 61 of Tahlequah, OK. Laborer. Died Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. No Services planned.
[mdash] Elnor Charlene "Charli" Robbins, age 75, nurse aide, a resident of Tahlequah, OK; died February 18, 2022
[mdash] HOLLY GALE KINGFISHER - age 63 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died February 16, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Agent Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] JUDY MARTINA JOHNSON - age 74 of Park Hill, OK. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, February 9th, 2022. No services planned. Online condolences may be left at reedculver.com
