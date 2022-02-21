developing
Monday, Feb. 21: GOOD EVENING!
Our Tuesday TDP, both digital and print, will feature a couple of Education pages, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton examines private security firms and what they do.
• Brian King wraps up his two-part series on school PTO groups.
• Grant Crawford looks at election board precinct officials.
Obituaries
[mdash] ARDITH DEANNE ROBERTS - 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died February 19th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral 11:00 am February 23, 2022, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment 1:30pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation February 22, 2022, 1:00pm - 6:00pm
[mdash] JANICE LOU WINLOCK - age 61 of Tahlequah, OK. Laborer. Died Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. No Services planned.
[mdash] Elnor Charlene "Charli" Robbins, age 75, nurse aide, a resident of Tahlequah, OK; died February 18, 2022
