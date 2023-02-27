Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. Gusts may reach 50 to 60 mph in the highest terrain of far southeast Oklahoma. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&