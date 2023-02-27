This week, we'll have stories on Tahlequah's new mayor, a pruning workshop, TSET and tobacco sweeps with the cops, storm shelters, area marriages and divorces, Red Fern Festival, and the final report on city election expenditures.
TORNADO WATCH 44 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CST MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG CREEK DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA HASKELL LATIMER MCINTOSH PITTSBURG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, CLAREMORE, EUFAULA, GROVE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, PRYOR, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. Gusts may reach 50 to 60 mph in the highest terrain of far southeast Oklahoma. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&
