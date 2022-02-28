developing
Obituaries
[mdash] Fred Amos Haddock, age 85, design engineer, a resident of Park Hill, OK; passed away, February 26, 2022. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, 2 pm, Green Country Funeral Home,
[mdash] Edith Warner, age 79, a resident of Tahlequah, OK; passed away, February 12, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] ARDITH DEANNE ROBERTS - 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died February 19th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral 11:00 am February 23, 2022, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment 1:30pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation February 22, 2022, 1:00pm - 6:00pm
[mdash] JANICE LOU WINLOCK - age 61 of Tahlequah, OK. Laborer. Died Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. No Services planned.
Most Popular
Articles
- WARDROBE FUNCTION: Pandemic means more working from home, a different attitude about clothing
- UPDATED 6:00 PM: Area schools to go virtual on Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Long-awaited roundabouts, other highway work to begin within year
- City Council gives OK for negotiating Phoenix Park sale
- NEW DIRECTION: Sam Nelson set to begin a new era in Tahlequah baseball
- Area students named to fall 2021 NSU Dean’s Honor Roll
- TAKE A HIKE: Sequoyah's trails offer unique sights for guests
- Former TPD chief explains intricacies of private security
- Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma deems billions in federal COVID relief fund applications a secret
- Retired OSBI agent, private investigator explains the trade
Commented
