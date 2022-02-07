Monday, Feb. 7: GOOD EVENING!
[mdash] JAMIE ANN RITCHIE - 68 of Tahlequah, OK. Special Education Teacher. Died February 1st, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services February 9th, 2022, 2:00pm at Holland Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] STEVE THOMPSON - age 59 of Tahlequah, OK. Carpenter. Died Saturday, January 29th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 2:00PM at Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
[mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Carpenter. Died Thursday January 27, 2022 in Tulsa. Memorial services Wednesday, January 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 am at Reed-Culver Chapel.
[mdash] age 63 of Watts, OK. Truck Driver. Died January 21st in Watts, OK. Funeral services February 1st at 2:00pm at Illinois River Baptist Church. Visitation January 31st2 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- More details surface about confessed killer
- DA, sheriff offer details on buried bodies
- BREAKING: Sheriff releases names of apparent murder victims
- CRIME REWIND: McGirt put Studie murder case in hands of feds
- Area students on fall 2021 NSU President’s Honor Roll
- UPDATE: Three bodies found in shallow grave at Eldon; sheriff says local man confessed to slaying
- STATE SUPER VISIT: Joy Hofmeister observes how Tahlequah schools make critical programs work
- Hypochlorous still available to area residents for dispersal
- Tahlequah to add seven hall of fame inductees in 2022 class
- Road crews, EM struggling to keep up with storms
