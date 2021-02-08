This week, we'll have stories on Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, the county and city election results, the Saline Courthouse, legislation to protect animals, soul food, and a Valentine's feature from Renee Fite on "How I Met My Mate."
developing
Monday, Feb. 8: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Homemaker. Died February 2nd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services February 8th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Westmoreland Rose Cemetery. Visitation February 6th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
OKLAHOMA CITY [mdash] Eric Shelton Ballew passed away on January 26, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Eric was born December 5, 1976 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Robert (Bob) and Cynthia (Cindy) Brooks Ballew. He grew up in Cookson Ok with the Brooks family owning Cookson Village Resort. He the…
Most Popular
Articles
- Mass murder suspect charged, moved to Cherokee Co.
- Man with drugs, guns caught by cops after chase
- UPDATE 6:30 PM: Gunman kills brother, 5 children in Oklahoma
- UPDATE 12:25 PM: Suspect in multiple murder has short rap sheet
- Cops: Unmasked man who spit on woman at store committed crime
- Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
- HEDGING ITS BETS: UKB continues pursuing Tahlequah casino, despite recent court rulings
- Family grieves loss of children
- Boil order issued for RWD No. 1
- Gunman kills brother, 5 children in Oklahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.