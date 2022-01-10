This week, we'll have stories on curbside pickup, COVID travel issues, missing Amazon packages, teens and social media, Tahlequah school choirs, and what issues Congress needs to address this year.
Monday, Jan. 10: GOOD MORNING!
Park Hill: Dr. Kyle Austin Rozell, 41 year old veterinarian , transitioned January 6, 2022. Funeral service January 10, 2022, 11:00 am, Cornerstone Fellowship. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Park Hill[mdash] Kaden Asa Pippin, 19, furniture delivery worker, transitioned January 2, 2022. Funeral service January 8, 2022, 1:00 PM, Keys First Baptist Church. online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] JIMMY LYNN STACY - age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Welder. Died Monday, January 3rd, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Tahlequah, OK.
[mdash] NAME: Delores Mae Manship, 84, year old RN of Tahlequah, transitioned January 3, 2022. Services, 10:00 am January 7, 2022, First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
