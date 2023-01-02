The Tuesday TDP, digital and print, has these stories and more for you:
• Keri Gordon continues her series on Norris Park.
• Keri also explains what shanks can be made of.
• Skyler Hammons has something on "hot chocolate science."
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 2:36 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.