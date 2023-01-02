The Tuesday TDP, digital and print, has these stories and more for you:
• Keri Gordon continues her series on Norris Park.
• Keri also explains what shanks can be made of.
• Skyler Hammons has something on "hot chocolate science."
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 5:18 pm
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 2 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG CREEK DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUGO, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.