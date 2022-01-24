This week, we'll have stories on the Western Hills Bluegrass Festival, the Penguin Project, changes in the photography world, fingerprinting, cat grooming, superintendent salaries, and pickleball.
[mdash] age 68 of Park Hill, OK. Nursery Worker. Died Friday, January 14th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Services pending. Memorial services Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Articles
- CRIME REWIND: Officials still hope brothers' murders can be solved
- Tahlequah superintendent resigns; bond issues detailed
- Health Department says COVID tests lost
- CHAIN COMMAND: New Texas law that prohibits dogs from being chained outside may not work here
- Stitt claims tribes didn't comply with compacts
- Restaurants again suffering effects of COVID
- TAKE A HIKE: Jean-Pierre Chouteau Nature trail steeped in history
- A PLAN TO SCAN: Scanners monitoring protector services still common in area
- County begins allocating more than $1.62M in ARPA funds
- Dirteater to coach Team USA Wolves in 2022 PBR Global Cup USA
