This week, we'll have stories on Valentine's Day gift ideas, the CARE Food Pantry, American Heart Month, reports of a cougar sighting, the upcoming primary election, and Cherokee Nation Tourism.
Monday, Jan. 31: GOOD MORNING!
[mdash] age 72 of Stilwell, OK. Truck Driver. Died Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 3:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Visitation prior to services at 2:00pm.
[mdash] age 77 of Tahlequah, OK. RN. Died January 23rd. Mass of Christian Burial January 27th at 2:00pm at St. Brigid. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation January 26th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm, Rosary to follow at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 65 of Cookson, OK. Waitress. Died Thursday, January 20th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. Memorial services Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel.
- UPDATE: Three bodies found in shallow grave at Eldon; sheriff says local man confessed to slaying
- Local man hit with child porn charges
- Men try to rip off medical marijuana facility
- Smoothie cafe, Schlotzky's to come to town
- Cherokee Nation prosecutors charge two men with more than 60 counts of wildlife crimes
- Tribal officials get 26% raises over 3 years
- Reasor’s officially joins Texas-based grocer Brookshire Grocery Co.; Jeff Reasor continues as operations lead
- CRIME REWIND: Officials still hope brothers' murders can be solved
- POLICE BEAT 1-27-22: Man claims hitman hired to kill him
- POLICE BEAT 1-28-22: Crash gets man arrested after drinking
