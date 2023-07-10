This week, we will have stories on Doc Walk, the Tahlequah City Council, lifeguard shortages, a severe weather seminar, make-and-take pottery class, Blue Note preview, and vehicle theft prevention.
Monday, July 10:
- Embezzlement charges filed on woman said to take $187K from business
- Two former tag agency workers charged with embezzlement
- THE FRONTIER: Hear and read Ryan Walters’ full remarks about the Tulsa Race Massacre
- Man pleads guilty, gets 10-year suspended sentence
- Firework displays to shoot off around area
- Unofficial CN election results: Blackfox-Qualls, Hall, Poindexter win runoffs
- Former Stilwell teacher indicted on federal child sexual abuse charges
- Councilor raises concerns about Provalus deal
- Tahlequah woman admitted after failure to yield
- Friends recall Muskogee's Janway family in wake of apparent murder-suicide
