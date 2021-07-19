This week, we'll have stories on 911 addresses and coordination, high-speed chases, the child tax credit, state parks as staycations, local authors publishing books, pizza camp, COVID numbers and a Methodist Church reading class.
developing
Monday, July 19: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70. Homemaker. Died July 14th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services July 26th at 10:00am at Agent Cemetery in Moodys, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Lisa Jean Caviness 54 year old convenience store manager of Tahlequah transitioned July 15, 2021. Funeral service is 1:00 PM, July 19, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- District attorney calls McGirt forum 'waste of time,' says snubbing tribal leaders a 'travesty'
- Second person of interest arrested overnight in Tahlequah
- FATHER AND SON: Jerome and Eli Hammer are making an impact for Sequoyah football
- Tribal Council approves Kansas intersection safety project
- Officers going after neighborhood speeders
- Guinn will be a big factor for Sequoyah in 2021
- Police officers promoted; work to start on street with CN funding
- POLICE BEAT 7-15-21: Woman arrested after trying to fight
- FOODIE PARADISE: Foggy Bottom Kitchen at Lake Fort Gibson joins sister restaurants at other state parks
- COVID case rise continues; most nearby counties show worse rate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.