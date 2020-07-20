Here are a few topics we will cover this week: Schools reopening, challenges of disabled Americans, mail-in voting, water aerobics, and more.
Monday, July 20: GOOD MORNING!
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
IRONDALE [mdash] age 42. Production Manager. Died July 10th in Irondale, AL. Graveside Services July 20th, at 1:00PM at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Wake Service July 19th, 7:00PM until 9:00PM at First Indian Baptist Church in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Coeta Mae Webb was born June 05,1935 to Thomas and Delphia (Perry) Spears in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She was the beloved wife and widow of Frank 'Bear' Webb. She worked and retired from Camp Egan as a cook where she was lovingly referred to as 'Granny'. She loved traveling wit…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Coeta Webb 85 year old church camp cook, transitioned on July 14, 2020. Funeral service 10:00 am July 20, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Geraldine O. Newhard ,104 year old educator, transitioned on July 14, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- ODOT seeks public input on proposed highway roundabout, improvements
- Cherokee Nation establishes online portal for Cherokee parents to apply for children’s technology, clothing relief
- Stilwell City Council strikes down mask mandate
- LETTER: Cherokees should work to heal rift
- Local franchise owner meets with Trump, discusses industry's pain
- AP: Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
- TPS to offer virtual, on-campus options
- OSDH reports 139 cases in Cherokee County, 23,441 in state
- French-Parks Home added to endangered list
- Still kneeling: Local resident continues to protest police brutality
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.