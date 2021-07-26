This week, we expect stories on a resumed Methodist class, lake and river festivals, the child tax credit, an airboat on the Illinois River, a roundtable discussion on McGirt, the cost of traffic violations, and back to school stuff.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 69. English Educator. Died July 16th in Sallisaw, OK. Memorial Services July 30th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 74 of Tahlequah, OK. Laborer. Died July 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Services July 26th at 2:00pm at Elm Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation July 24th, 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
- CN Tribal Council Candidate Bobby Slover arrested for taking contribution
- Homicide charges against sheriff's deputy dismissed
- Area woman to city council: Fauci, China made virus to 'get rid of us'
- Sex offender arrested again
- Man killed in crash near Tahlequah
- Sheriff, CN AG's Office trade barbs over challenges created by McGirt
- POLICE BEAT 7-21-21: Woman claims babies 'hanging from trees'
- COVID case surge prompts Crisis Task Force to regroup
- At one former Native American school in Oklahoma, honoring the dead now falls to alumni
- Oklahoma cut off federal unemployment benefits early, but workers are struggling to find jobs
