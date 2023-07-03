We will not have a Tuesday print edition because of the July 4 holiday, since the post office doesn't deliver. But this week, our Wednesday paper will be both print and digital, and the material within will include our usual Tuesday lineup. What's on our agenda this week? The Cherokee Nation fireworks show, Lena Huffman's Irish dancers, the city council meeting, UKB update, National Watercolor Month and Deli Sandwich Month, updates on Cox internet and COVID, and the best food and methods for grilling.

