TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 71. Habilitation Training Specialist. Died July 2nd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services July 5th 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation July 3rd 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64. Homemaker. Died June 27th. Mass of Christian Burial July 1st 2:00pm St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation June 30th from 2:00pm until Rosary Service at 7:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
CHOUTEAU [mdash] age 88. Elementary Educator. Died June 23rd in Chouteau, OK. Graveside Services July 1st at 10:00 am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
