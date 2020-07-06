This week, we'll have stories on ice cream, ballfields, bear trouble in Cookson, ticks and fleas, the local elk herd, disc golfs, and other COVID challenges.
Monday, July 6: GOOD MORNING!
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Funeral services for Huey Ross Jamison are 2:00 pm July 2, 2020 at Green Country Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Jones. Interment will be in the Tahlequah City Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may expressed at tahlequah…
TAHLEQUAH age 84, transitioned on June 29, 2020. Funeral Services are 2:00 PM July 2, 2020 at Green Country Funeral Home Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 55 transitioned on June 30, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH age 55, transitioned on June 30, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequah funeral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- TPWA notifies customers of 2019 violation
- Tigers’ football schedule looks vastly different
- COLUMN: SQ 802 is bad for Oklahoma
- Hulbert educator tests positive for COVID-19
- Region offers fireworks and more this weekend
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 7-1-20: Trespasser found taking shower; trooper's daughter gets 'professional courtesy'
- NHS steps up protocols as COVID-19 cases increase
- Incumbent sheriff moves to general; Mike Brown edged out in commissioner race
- UKB signs gaming compact for Logan County with Gov. Stitt
- The Frontier: She needed lifesaving medication, but the only hospital in her Oklahoma town did not have it
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.