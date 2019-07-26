BROKEN ARROW [mdash] age 72. Teacher/Coach. Died July 24th in Broken Arrow. Services July 29th at 2:00pm at Tahlequah United Methodist Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation July 28th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jacob Donald Thiessen, born May 5, 1934, died in his sleep on July 23, 2019. JD as he was commonly known in Tahlequah, was born South of Haskett, MB, Canada, to Jacob Thiessen and Maria Zacharias Thiessen, the first of their nine surviving children. Funeral Services will be…
